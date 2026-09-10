Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Porvorim Elevated Corridor In Goa: Watch

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated the Bambolim-Agasaim-Cortalim-Sancoale-Verna corridor on NH-66 in Goa. The stretch serves as a key link between North and South Goa, connecting major centres such as Panaji, Margao and Vasco da Gama while carrying both passenger and freight traffic. In addition, Gadkari inaugurated the Zuari Bridge, a 13.2-km, eight-lane corridor across the Zuari River. The project includes a cable-stayed bridge section and features two 125-metre observatory towers, along with plans for a revolving restaurant and an art gallery.

The corridor and the Zuari Bridge project are expected to ease traffic movement across Goa by bypassing congestion-prone junctions such as Agasaim and Cortalim. The upgraded NH-66 corridor is aimed at reducing travel time between North and South Goa while improving access for commercial and container traffic heading to industrial hubs. The project is also expected to help divert heavy vehicles away from local roads and residential areas.

The Porvorim Elevated Corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 641 crore and comprises a six-lane elevated section on NH-66 aimed at easing traffic congestion in the Porvorim area. Separately, the Zuari Bridge project spans 13.2 km and is India's second-longest cable-stayed bridge.

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Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Porvorim Elevated Corridor would strengthen connectivity between Goa's two airports and support economic activity in the state. He also announced that toll collection on the corridor has been deferred following a concession from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to Sawant, the project also incorporates a rainwater harvesting system that channels rainwater from the elevated structure to the ground for collection and reuse.

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On the occasion, Nitin Gadkari announced that construction of the 10-km Ponda-Bhoma stretch, estimated to cost Rs 557 crore, is scheduled to begin in October 2026 and is targeted for completion by October 2028. He said the executing agency for the project has already been finalised. Gadkari also stated that approval would be granted for the remaining 34-km section of the Hyderabad-Goa corridor, which will strengthen connectivity between Telangana, Karnataka and Goa. The Bhoma flyover and bridge form part of this corridor.