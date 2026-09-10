Trump Promises $5,000 To Every Adult American If Republicans Retain Congress

US President Donald Trump has capped opening night of the unusual Republican midterm convention by making the extraordinary pledge to pay every adult American $5,000 if his party retains its control of both chambers of Congress after November. The billionaire leader coupled his claim with a plea for his supporters to "pretend" he was on the ballot.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend," he told the convention in Dallas, as the party struggles in polls against the Democrats.

The proposal, which could cost at least $1 trillion, is seen financially and politically implausible. The president did not specify where the money would come from, citing only that "our country is making so much money."

Trump's Optimism

Trump also doubled down on his bet that he can help Republicans to defy opinion polls and retain both houses of Congress on November 3 and said, "I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot."

"I'm on the ballot, I'm on the ballot -- just one more time," he told the crowd.

Recent opinion polls have shown that Trump's approval ratings are in the low 30s, with voters increasingly angry about high prices and the war he launched against Iran.

Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats to win the House 230-205 and the Senate to finish 51-49 in their favor in November.

Trump Defends Iran War

During his speech, Trump frequently mentioned the unpopular war in Iran, even seeming to acknowledge that it had hurt the US economy.

"We were doing great," he said before he approached his economic advisers to say, "I hate to do this to you," explaining that he needed to start the conflict because Iran was perhaps "two, maybe three weeks away from having a nuclear weapon."

He also suggested the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz should be renamed after him, predicting victory and linking it directly to lower oil prices.

"Food prices and almost every other item are rapidly going down. And by the way, oil will be going down as soon as we win the war with Iran, which is taking place right now," he added.

He also defended imposing sweeping tariffs on US trade partners, insisting that the economic turmoil would be worth it.

A 'Communist' Warning

Trump warned that a wave of communism was threatening the United States. "It's going to be a communist country if they win," he said.

"Your vote will decide whether our country stumbles at the starting gate of the next 250 years or surges forward and never ever looks back."

The Republican leader s due to return for the convention finale on Thursday, after a keynote address from Vice President JD Vance.

The central Republican gamble is whether Trump can mobilize voters personally loyal to him even when he is not actually running, without further alienating independents who have soured on his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies)