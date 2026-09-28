Adnan Sami Reacts To Latent Joke Calling Him 'Pakistani Spy Who Has Come To India'

Singer Adnan Sami, who found himself as a part of roasting during India's Got Latent season 2's latest bonus episode, reacted to the joke in his signature style.

The episode marks the return of Samay Raina's fellow YouTuber Aditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, along with three new guests - stand-up comedian Rajat Sood, mentalist Suhani Shah, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who promoted his upcoming spy comedy, Aakash Kaushik and Amit Malik's Udta Teer on the show.

During the episode, Samay asked Ayushmann about Udta Teer and its storyline. Explaining the film, the actor said, "It's India's first patriotic comedy. It's also a spy comedy. Isme main ek Pakistani spy hoon jo India mein aata hai, uski yaddasht chali jaati hai aur woh sochta hai ki woh Indian hai. Usko desh bhakti toh yaad hai, lekin desh kaunsa hai bhul jaata hai."

Kullu immediately responded, "Woh Adnan Sami hai."

Reacting to the clip in the comments, Sami wrote, "Pehle mujhse 'rights' lo aur phir film banao."

Sami's comment refers to adapting to his Indian identity. The Tera Chehra singer, who previously held Pakistani citizenship, moved to India in 2001. After building a successful career in the country, he surrendered his Pakistani passport and became an Indian citizen in 2016. He had previously revealed that his application for Indian citizenship was rejected twice before it was eventually approved.

Ayushmann's upcoming films

Ayushmann is currently preparing for the release of two films. He will next be seen in Udta Teer, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film marks another collaboration between the two actors following Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Udta Teer is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Ayushmann will also headline Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya alongside Sharvari. The film's title track was released earlier this month, while the movie is slated for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026.