<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Uditi Singh Calls Breakup With Karan Wahi "Blessing In Disguise"

Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, contestant Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi and the reasons she believes their relationship eventually fell apart. During a recent conversation with fellow contestant ScoutOP, Uditi described the breakup as a turning point in her life and called it a “blessing in disguise.”

Uditi did not name Karan Wahi while discussing the relationship in the latest episode, but her comments appeared to refer to the actor, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship for around two-and-a-half years before their separation in 2022.

Uditi Singh Recalls Relationship Struggles

Speaking about what went wrong, Uditi said the relationship gradually became a source of disagreements and discouragement. She claimed her partner would sometimes take a dominant approach and recalled being told, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata. You won't be able to do it. You don't know how to do it.)”

Describing how this affected her, Uditi said, “Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai (My partner himself was demotivating me),” suggesting that she did not feel supported in the relationship.

She also recalled frequent arguments over the care of their Golden Retriever, Noah, whom the couple had adopted during the lockdown. “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui,” she said.

According to Uditi, differences in their approach to cleanliness also became a source of friction. She said, “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag,” pointing to their contrasting habits and expectations at home.

Reflecting on the breakup, Uditi suggested that relationships sometimes end despite the effort. She compared the situation to the alignment of stars, saying that when circumstances and timing do not work in a couple's favour, the relationship may eventually fall apart.

Uditi's Parents Were Against Her Relationship

In an earlier episode, Uditi had also spoken about her family's reaction to her relationship with her ex. She revealed that her parents, particularly her mother, were uncomfortable with the relationship because of the couple's 10-year age gap and because she was dating an actor.

“Firstly, I came to meet my ex because he played football with all these actors, Abhishek, Ranbir and all. So, I met Ranbir because I used to be a fan. I used to come to Bombay to meet him. But he was so popular, usne story daal di (he put up a story).”

According to Uditi, the relationship eventually came to her family's attention after her ex shared a picture or story featuring her on social media.

“My mother didn't like the relationship kyunki das saal ka gap tha, my parents didn't like ki main actor ko date karun,” she recalled.

Uditi Singh And Karan Wahi's Relationship

The two reportedly began dating in 2019, although they did not publicly confirm their relationship at the time. Their romance became more widely known in January 2020 after Karan shared a picture with Uditi on social media.

In a recent episode, Uditi revealed that the two first connected after she messaged Karan on Instagram about a restaurant in London. They met when Karan was visiting the city and continued speaking for around two months before dating each other.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Clash With Qazi Touqeer