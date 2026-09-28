NDTV Yuva 2026: Fatima Sana Shaikh Reacts To 570% Hike In Entertainment Tax For AC Multiplexes

At the NDTV Yuva 2026 session titled Fatima No Filter, the actress reacted to the Mumbai civic body's proposal for a 570% hike in entertainment tax for air-conditioned cinema halls and multiplexes.

Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "Who will watch films now? Waise bhi koi nahin dekh raha. It's also very classist. Single theatres are alienated already. Popcorn only costs Rs 1,000."

On Prepping For Her Cop Role

Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen playing the role of an investigator cop in Hunkkaar. The actress opened up about the preparation that went behind it. She played a powerful role as ACP Jasleen Singh Soin (also referred to as Jasleen Soni) in the recently released series Hunkkaar.

She said, "I was very excited to play a cop, but I did not want to play a typical cop, like enter into the physicality - I wasn't interested. I was curious to get into the mind of an officer. I met a lot of officers of different ranks - constables, inspectors. I was lucky that they were also open to share their stories, contradictions and everything."

She continued, "What happens is, one person comes from certain experiences, and we believe they are all the same. But it's not like that. Sometimes your duty demands something that is opposite to morality. So when that person goes home, meets her family, what does she feel?"

She added, "Some things are stereotyped. We believe when there is interrogation there is only brutality. There are also emotional tactics that are used."

On Judging The System

Speaking of the tendency to judge the 'system', Fatima Sana Shaikh explained that there are both good and bad people within it.

She said, "Generally, when we talk about the system in our real lives, we are upset because we believe it is made only to fracture us. It is a faceless entity that does everything wrong. Every system has good and bad people - some fail us, some want to protect us. So painting them in one colour, I could separate that because of this role. On Instagram, when I read a case, I instantly post about it. But when they do something good, we don't share."

About Hunkkaar

The series follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, whose accusation against revered cult leader 'Baapji' sets the investigation into motion. In the trailer, Meenu accuses Baapji of sexually assaulting her.

What initially appears to be a straightforward case soon becomes more complicated as the police begin to question whether Meenu is as innocent as she seems.

As the investigation progresses, Meenu finds herself caught in the middle of growing scrutiny. With Baapji being an influential figure, the case quickly attracts widespread media attention. The trailer shows how the constant coverage begins to shape the narrative around Meenu and the investigation itself.

The series looks at what happens when a serious accusation involves a powerful person and public opinion starts becoming almost as influential as the investigation.

The series has been directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia. It also stars Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor in key roles, along with several others.

ALSO READ | Fatima Sana Shaikh At NDTV Yuva 2026: Actor Reveals Why She Did Not Want To Play A 'Typical Cop' In Hunkkaar