"<i>Ladki Nahin</i>, <i>Ladka Banakar Bhejo</i>": When Lata Mangeshkar Was Asked About Rebirth

Today marks the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's 97th birth anniversary. An old interview has resurfaced in which, during a conversation with Javed Akhtar, Lata Mangeshkar was asked about the possibility of being born again - and she gave a most unique response.

Lata Mangeshkar said, "Naa hi janam miley toh achha hai aur agar waqayi janam mila mujhe toh main Lata Mangeshkar banna nahi chahungi. Lata Mangeshkar ki jo taqleefein hain woh usko hi pata hain. (I would rather not be born again. But if I am born again, I would not want to be Lata Mangeshkar. Only Lata Mangeshkar knows the difficulties she has faced.)"

She added, "Agar punar janam mila toh mujhe chhota ghar mein paida karo. Mujhe ladki nahi, ladka banakar bhejo. (If I am reborn, let me be born into a modest household. Do not make me a girl, send me back as a boy.)"

About Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 in a Mumbai hospital on February 6, 2022. Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Vidya Balan had arrived to pay their last respects to the singer.

Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the intensive care unit on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. Lata Mangeshkar was also treated for pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar had sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit. Lata Mangeshkar sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She was been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

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