Samay Raina Roasts Ayushmann Khurrana's <i>Pati Patnii Aur Woh Do</i>, Says, "Refund <i>Hi Chahiye</i>"

Samay Raina surprised fans with another bonus episode of India's Got Latent season 2. Marking the fourth members-only episode, it featured Ayushmann Khurrana as one of the panellists. During the show, Samay took a dig at Ayushmann's film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, leaving everyone in splits.

The clip showed Samay telling Ayushmann, “Woh bhi dekhi thi aapki film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, woh do matlab woh do log joh film dekhne gaye the mere saath. Aur unko bhi refund hi chahiye (I also watched your film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and by ‘Woh Do', I mean the two people who went to watch the movie with me. They, too, want a refund)," leaving Ayushmann and the audience laughing.

Samay did not stop here; he also joked about Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana. He said, “I love him, ya. I love Aparshakti Khurana.” This left everyone in splits.

Take a look at the video:

Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, the episode also featured mentalist Suhani Shah, comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, aka Kullu, and comedian Rajat Sood. Announcing the release of the episode on Samay's official YouTube channel, he wrote, “Bonus episode 4 out on members only.” The latest episode is 34 minutes and 13 seconds long and can be watched only by those who have a members-only subscription.

About India's Got Latent Season 2

India's Got Latent Season 2 continues to mix regular episodes with celebrity appearances and special releases. Alongside YouTube, regular episodes can also be streamed on Netflix. However, the bonus episodes are only for Samay's YouTube members. So far various Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Rakhi Sawant, among others, have appeared on the show.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Upcoming Projects

Ayushmann Khurrana has an interesting lineup of films coming up next. The actor will be seen in Udta Teer alongside Sara Ali Khan. Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, the film will hit the theatres on October 9.

Additionally, he will also appear in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya alongside Sharvari. The film is scheduled to release on November 27.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Playing A Pakistani Spy, Chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' In Udta Teer