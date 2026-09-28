NDTV Yuva 2026: Sobhita Dhulipala On Martial Arts In Tamil Film <i>Vettuvam</i>, 'Why Should Boys Have All The Fun?'

In Pa Ranjith's Tamil film Vettuvam, a genre-blending action and sci-fi drama, Sobhita Dhulipala plays a pivotal role alongside VR Dinesh and Arya.

During her appearance as a guest on NDTV's Yuva 2026, Sobhita says she's looking forward to the film as an audience member as well, as India hasn't seen this in a long time. In the film, Sobhita will be seen performing martial arts. Talking about the impact of martial arts on her mind, Sobhita says, ‘I have been introduced to the art through the film. India is home to some amazing martial art forms — like Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb. I feel everyone should give it a shot. It's underrated. Physical look and fitness are on one level. But it transformed my mind to some other level that I didn't expect.'

Sobhita, who's a trained classical dancer, said she would choose martial arts over dance now.

‘I haven't thought that I would give this answer. But martial arts releases my tension, stress in such a way that I felt so light and tender. My mother wouldn't approve of this answer. But why should boys have all the fun?' she jokingly said.

The First Look

The glimpse lays out a world in which different groups, separated by time but connected by tradition, are locked in a battle for power and authority. Pa Ranjith has described Vettuvam as a film that explores how the practices and conflicts of people from the past directly shape the present and, in turn, determine the future. The narrative spans three distinct periods, linking them through a common thread of martial tradition, survival and the consequences of unchecked power.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for Vettuvam, marking a departure from Pa Ranjith's frequent collaboration with Santhosh Narayanan, who serves as a co-writer on the project alongside Chenthilkumar.

Franklin Jacob has written the dialogues. The film has cinematography by Roopesh Shaji, editing by Selva RK, art direction by SS Murthi, and action choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected stunt coordinators.

The film will release in December this year.