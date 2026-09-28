Bosco Martis Recalls Being "Hurt" By Vivek Oberoi's "Attitude" After <i>Company</i> And <i>Saathiya</i> Success

Choreographer Bosco Martis has opened up to Vivek Oberoi about an interaction he once had with the actor. Following the success of Company and Saathiya, Bosco recalled feeling hurt by Vivek's attitude towards him.

During a conversation with Vivek on his YouTube channel, the choreographer shared, “First, Company happened, and then Saathiya came along shortly after. I don't want anyone to take what I am about to say the wrong way... I called Vivek during this period, after a very long time.” Talking about the experience, Bosco continued, “I said, ‘Vivek, I want to do a song with you.' You said, ‘Yes, we should definitely do it,' and then you added, ‘Work out the creatives and give me a breakdown.'”

Bosco shared that although he agreed at that point, he felt “hurt” thinking about why Vivek said that with so much “attitude”. Bosco said that while Vivek's behaviour initially felt bad, he later realised that the actor was right. “I eventually realised you were absolutely right. I am going to a star who has worked so hard to reach a certain level. I am a choreographer, and if I am approaching a star, I have to be prepared about how I can position him.”

Hearing this, Vivek responded, “Work is work, right? Kaam ko dosti aur yaari se alag hi rakhna chahiye (Work should be kept separate from friendship and camaraderie. You can't take it for granted. If you do that, you will fall soon).”

Vivek Oberoi's Career

Vivek Oberoi's career began on a high in 2002 with Company, followed by Road and Saathiya, which established him as one of the rising and prominent faces of Bollywood. He has since featured in various popular films, including Yuva, Masti, Omkara and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Up next, Vivek will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film Ramayana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey, among others, in leading roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali 2026.

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