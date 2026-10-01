<i>The Vvaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Remains Steady Ahead Of <i>Drishyam 3</i> Release

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah's The Vvaan retains its hold at the box office as the film is on its way completing a week. After six days, the film has minted Rs 49.20 crore at the domestic box office.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 6, Vvaan collected a net of ₹4.35 crore across 7,070 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹58.54 crore and total India net collections to ₹49.20 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹5 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹63.54 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Sharing a break-up of numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film has been accepted in mass circuits.

"TheVvaan is all set to hit the ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 1, thus emerging as a success story... The film stayed super-steady on Tuesday, getting that extra push from the discounted ticket rates.

"#TheVvaan has found strong acceptance in the mass circuits, which have continued to deliver very well even on weekdays.

"Week 2 will be crucial, with the mighty #DrishyamTheConclusion arriving in cinemas... However, Friday [2 Oct] being a holiday should ensure that #TheVvaan continues to score despite the stiff competition," he wrote.

The fantasy thriller is directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, with Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions associated with the production.