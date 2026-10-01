Vishal Jethwa On Rupali Ganguly's TV Actor Remark: "It Bothers Me When People Categorise Someone"

Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa responded to Rupali Ganguly's observation that television actors were once treated with disdain. Vishal, who made a leap from the small screen to critically acclaimed roles in Bollywood, echoed the same views.

Speaking to Free Press Journal at FICCI Frames 2026, Vishal shared that actors often get labelled according to the medium they have worked in. “Logon ka ek point of view hota hai ki, 'Achha, TV actor hai, TV se hai. 'Toh, woh mujhe thoda khatakta hai. Maine dekha hai ki kaafi log films mein kaam karte hain, aur unhe aisa lagta hai, 'Achha, yeh TV actor hai,' aur woh unhe categorise karte hain, '(People have a certain perspective: ‘Oh, he's a TV actor; he comes from TV.' That bothers me a bit. I've noticed that many people working in films think, 'Oh, this is a TV actor,' and they tend to categorise them.)

Vishal believes that actors should be seen as actors, and people should not put them in a certain category. “Actor ko actor ki tarah dekhna chahiye. kisi tarah ki category nahi deni chahiye, ki yeh TV actor hai, theatre actor hai, sirf ads karta hai ya sirf modelling karta hai, aur usse zyada kaam nahi karte. I think, woh ek change mujhe chahiye ki har ek actor ko equal opportunity milni chahiye, phir chahe woh kisi bhi platform par ya kisi bhi position par kaam kar raha ho. (I feel that an actor should be viewed simply as an actor, without being pigeonholed into categories, such as being labelled a TV actor, a theatre actor, or someone who only does ads or modelling and nothing else. I believe there needs to be a shift where every actor gets equal opportunities, regardless of the platform or position they are working in)."

After receiving acclaim for Homebound, Vishal is all set to star in Shakti Shalini alongside Aneet Padda. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film marks the latest entry in Maddock Films' expanding horror-comedy universe.

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