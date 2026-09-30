flydubai Incident Live Updates: A flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after briefly transmitting emergency codes, including one associated with a possible hijacking, according to publicly available flight-tracking data. Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 bound for Ben Gurion Airport, sent an emergency alert shortly after departing Dubai International Airport. Israel reportedly scrambled warplanes in response.
Flight-tracking information showed the aircraft first transmitted squawk code 7700, the internationally recognised code for a general emergency. It then switched to 7500, which indicates unlawful interference with an aircraft, including a possible hijacking. The signal alone does not establish what happened on board. About 180 Israeli passengers were on the flight.
Here's The Latest Updates On flydubai Flight FZ1073 Incident:
flydubai Incident Live Updates: Tabuk Airport Coordinating With flydubai To Secure Replacement Aircraft
Saudi Arabia's Tabuk Airport said it declared state of emergency after receiving distress call from flight. The airport in a statement said that it is coordinating with flydubai to arrange for a replacement aircraft.
After the plane made an emergency landing in Tabuk, the two pilots who had sustained injuries, were hospitalised.
flydubai Incident Live Updates:
flydubai Incident Live Updates: Israel Minister Says 'Terrorist' Planned To Crash Plane
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that the alleged attack aboard a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv shows that Israel must intensify its military campaigns across the region.
"Thank God and the heroic passengers, but Israel's security doctrine must be taken to the next level," Gvir said, adding that "we must not stop and must continue until achieving total victory in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and Judea and Samaria," referring to the biblical name for the West Bank.
"The naive notion that our enemies cherish life and that we should pity them received another reminder this morning in the form of a terrorist who planned to crash a plane and murder the 180 Israelis on board," Gvir added.
flydubai Incident Live Updates: Pilot Tried To Kill Co-Pilot On flydubai Flight, Passenger's Mother Says
One of the pilots of an Israel-bound flydubai flight tried to kill his co-pilot before the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a passenger's mother told AFP.
Yasmin Abukasis, whose daughter Miryam was on the flight to attend a service for her brother killed in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, said her daughter told her by telephone after landing that everyone "thought they were going to die".
"She said one pilot tried to kill the other pilot with a knife. They heard shouting, 'Help, help!' And one woman with three children went to the (cockpit) and saw a lot of blood," she said as she waited at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.
(AFP)
flydubai Incident Live Updates: Flight Pilots Hospitalised In Saudi Arabia
The flight’s pilot and co-pilot have been hospitalised in Saudi Arabia after sustaining injuries, according to a statement by Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport.