flydubai Incident Live Updates: A flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after briefly transmitting emergency codes, including one associated with a possible hijacking, according to publicly available flight-tracking data. Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 bound for Ben Gurion Airport, sent an emergency alert shortly after departing Dubai International Airport. Israel reportedly scrambled warplanes in response.

Flight-tracking information showed the aircraft first transmitted squawk code 7700, the internationally recognised code for a general emergency. It then switched to 7500, which indicates unlawful interference with an aircraft, including a possible hijacking. The signal alone does not establish what happened on board. About 180 Israeli passengers were on the flight.

Here's The Latest Updates On flydubai Flight FZ1073 Incident: