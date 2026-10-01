"Showed Immense Courage": PM Modi Praises flydubai's Pilot Smit Machchhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised "hero" Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting off his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai aircraft, saying India is "proud of him".

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi further prayed for Machchhar's "speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health".

Machchhar, an Indian citizen, had been working with flydubai - a low-cost carrier owned by the Emirati government, for four years. He had worked for SpiceJet for 10 years before that. According to his LinkedIn profile, Captain Machchhar has over 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet. He served as a line training captain extensively and has over 9,750 flying hours.

On Wednesday morning (IST), the co-pilot of a flydubai flight, which was carrying over 170 passengers, tried to sabotage the aircraft and later stabbed Machchhar - who was trying to prevent him from doing so. The Boeing 737 was cruising at about 34,000 feet when it began its sudden descent around 10:51 (IST). Within seconds, the aircraft was dropping at a rate of roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching approximately 15,600 feet. This was seconds after the co-pilot stabbed Machchhar before being overpowered by passengers.

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