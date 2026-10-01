"Had Always Been Very Calm": Childhood Friend Of Hero Indian Pilot

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had displayed presence of mind even as a young boy, his Mumbai neighbour Prateek Gandhi told NDTV.

"He had always been very calm, very composed, one of the calmest people around," Gandhi, who lives in the same building as the pilot's family in Mumbai, said.

"We are proud that he was born here and done such a wonderful job for our country," Gandhi, who recalled playing cricket with Smit in childhood as his next-door neighbour, said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him a "true hero", and praised the Indian pilot "for his extraordinary bravery", saying he fought off his copilot, preventing a "catastrophic mid-air disaster".

Machchhar is recovering in a hospital in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk, where his flight was diverted on Wednesday after the co-pilot reportedly stabbed him mid-air in an attempt to crash the plane carrying 174 people, according to Israeli officials.

The Mumbai native was covered in blood on the cockpit floor when he managed to activate the release to open the cockpit door, according to Israeli officials. This allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot, while two flydubai pilots travelling as passengers helped land the aircraft.

"Naam roshan ho gaya (Brought glory to the name)," an elderly gentleman in Mumbai told NDTV, adding that it is a "very kind family".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Indian Captain for his courage and presence of, saying the pilot's valour has made the entire country proud and helped avert a major tragedy.

"The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Sumeet's valor fills us with immense pride," PM Modi, addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, said.

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to Machchhar's family and enquired about his health.

"Today, I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him," he said.

PM Modi also appealed to citizens to pray for the pilot's recovery.

"I appeal to all citizens of the country that we all pray for Sumeet's long life and good health and let us honor Brother Sumeet, who has enhanced the pride and honor of India," he said.