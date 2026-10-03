Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan Meets flydubai Hero Smit Machchhar In Hospital

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited Indian pilot and hero Smit Machchhar, who is recuperating in a hospital in the city after he was attacked mid-flight by his co-pilot. The pilot has been receiving praise from across the world for opening the cockpit door despite being grievously injured, thus saving the lives of 172 passengers and crew members.

After his visit, the prince expressed his "full appreciation and praise" for the pilot.

"From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team... part of the story of our nation... and part of what the UAE stands for... a nation of compassion... a nation of peace... and a nation of life," he wrote on X.

The prince was seen in photos speaking with Machchhar and embracing him.

Also read: 'She Was Calm': Neighbour Shares How flydubai Pilot's Wife Reacted To Crisis

Machchhar was the captain of the flydubai flight flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Hamam Alhammami, an Omani national, was his co-pilot. He suddenly attacked the captain with a cockpit crash axe as part of his bid to crash the plane.

As the two pilots jostled, the plane plummeted thousands of feet within minutes and was heading for a crash. Showing exemplary presence of mind and courage despite all odds, Machchhar opened the cockpit door and alerted passengers, who rushed in, overpowered the attacker, and steadied the plane. Soon, off-duty pilots landed the plane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump have praised the Indian pilot for his heroics.

Also read: "Was In Very Bad Shape But...": Trump Praises flydubai's 'Hero' Indian Pilot

The motive behind the co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash the plane is still under investigation. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Al-Hammami was previously barred from flying in Oman over concerns about his radical ideology.

The UAE, which is currently leading the probe, has said it is probing whether the incident was linked to any "terrorist activity or purpose".

Hamam al-Hammami is an Omani citizen. He was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and has spent several years of his life in the UAE, the report added.

Also read: 'He Got Some Inner Strength': Captain Smit Machchhar's Father On His Heroics

Smit Machchhar is seriously injured and is currently recovering.

"Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care and is recovering well. We are in touch with his family and local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to the UAE government for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health," the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Saturday.

His father, Bhupendra Machchhar, told NDTV that it would take a long time for his wounds to heal completely.