As Captain Smit Machchhar Recovers, Neighbour Highlights Family's Strength

When we salute a hero, we often see only the courage displayed in the moment of crisis. Behind that courage is a family waiting for a phone call, praying for good news and hoping their loved one makes it home safely. flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's story reminds us that the salute belongs not just to the person who faces danger, but also to the family that endures fear and uncertainty alongside them.

This thought has resonated through a social media post by Dr Arti Sharma, an obstetrician-gynaecologist, who lives in the same residential society as Captain Machchhar and his family.

Recalling how the captain's wife responded when neighbours reached out to check on her and offer help, Sharma highlighted the quiet strength and grace with which the family was navigating an extraordinarily difficult time.

According to Sharma, neighbours contacted the captain's wife after learning about the incident, asking whether she was doing alright and if the family needed any assistance. Sharma shared that her response was calm and reassuring. She thanked them for their prayers and conveyed that her husband was doing okay.

This interaction prompted Sharma to reflect on the families who stand behind people celebrated for their bravery, carrying their own fears while hoping and praying for their safe return.

"Whenever we celebrate the courage of a person in the spotlight, there's always a family standing behind that person, hoping, waiting, praying for their person to come back home," Sharma said.

Her words shift the focus beyond the cockpit and the headlines to the people whose strength often remains unseen. While Captain Machchhar's courage has drawn admiration, his family's composure in the face of the situation deserves recognition, too.

Captain Smit Machchhar's Recovery After Cockpit Attack

Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, an Omani national, with an axe inside the cockpit of the plane. During the fight, the aircraft plummeted. Realising that if he and his passengers were to survive, he would have to act fast, Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit and alerted the crew and passengers about the attack despite his serious injuries.

Other passengers overpowered the attacker, and off-duty pilots safely landed the plane.

The hero pilot, who saved 174 flydubai passengers, is recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi.