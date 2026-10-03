70-Year-Old Man Trapped Between Walls Of 2 Houses. Then, A Heroic Rescue

A 70-year-old man was rescued by fire personnel in Palghar on Saturday after he was trapped between the walls of two houses, with barely any gap between them.

The incident was reported from Bhimai Nagar, Navli, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Vinod Vishnu Jadhav, a resident of Palghar, got stuck in a space between the walls that was less than one foot in width.

A video of the dramatic rescue operation has surfaced, showing firefighters working to safely bring the elderly man out.

After receiving information about the incident, the Palghar Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot.

Firefighters assessed the situation and found that it was not possible to rescue him directly through the narrow gap.

The fire brigade then broke through one of the house walls to create an access route.

Firefighters successfully and safely rescued Vinod Jadhav from the narrow space.

Following the rescue, he was taken to the Palghar Government Hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

Leading Fireman Ruchit Davane, driver Nilesh Patil, and firemen Sanket Patil, Rupesh Pamale and Mohanish Pagdhare played key roles in the rescue operation.