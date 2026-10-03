Born In UAE, Then 'Mysterious' Syria Chapter: Details Of flydubai Copilot

New details have emerged on Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30 in what is being described as a 'terrorist' plot.

Days after the incident aboard the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, US media reports citing sources said that al-Hammami, 29, was barred from flying previously by Omani authorities for his radical ideological views.

According to available information, the Omani citizen had moved between the UAE, Oman, Syria and Morocco before he joined flydubai as a first officer.

However, significant gaps remain with regard to his life and career. The most significant part of this is, perhaps, the period he spent in Syria and the timing of his presence there. It is believed that it was in Syria where al-Hammami was radicalised, an action that may have directly influenced his September 30 attempt to seize control of the aircraft to possibly crash it in Israel.

1996-1997: Born In The UAE

Hamam al-Hammami was born in the United Arab Emirates to an Omani father and a Syrian mother. He is currently 29 years old, meaning he was likely born in 1996 or 1997.

He holds an Omani citizenship.

2011-2017: The Mysterious Chapter

When al-Hammam was likely between 14 and 21 years old, he had possibly spent time in Syria, according to security sources.

This time is being regarded as the most mysterious chapter of his life, with Omani authorities believing that he was influenced by extremist ideas during his stay there.

However, no documented information is available yet, specifying when he arrived in Syria, where he lived in the country, or for how long.

The period between 2011 and 2017 appears to be the broadest possible time window for his presence in Syria, as it precedes the start of his known professional career in Omani aviation. However, that remains an inference from the timeline and is not confirmed information.

READ | flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Pilot With Cockpit's Crash Axe In 'Terrorist Attack': UAE

February 2018: Omani Aviation

Al-Hammami began working for Omani Aviation in February 2018, when he was approximately 21 or 22 years old. He remained with the company for about seven years, until February 2025.

2020-2023: University Studies

Parallel to his work at Omani Aviation, he studied aviation management at Buckinghamshire New University in the United Kingdom. The three-year course was a remote one, meaning he did not stay in Britain for his college. Al-Hammami graduated in 2023.

January 2022: First Officer

According to his professional resume, al-Hammami began working as a first officer on the "Boeing 737" aircraft at Omani Aviation starting in January 2022.

READ | flydubai Co-Pilot Shared 'Terrorist' Images, Had Misogynistic Views: Report

2024: Security Concerns Emerge

The most significant turning point in al-Hammami's career came in 2024, when concerns about his ideas arose, and extremist materials were found in his possession, security and intelligence sources say. As a result, he was removed from flight duties and transferred to administrative work within the company.

Sources say Omani authorities linked their concerns about him to a previous period he spent in Syria, where it is believed he was exposed to extremist ideas. However, no specific group he was linked to has been revealed yet, and there is no public information confirming his affiliation with any particular organisation.

2025: Leaving Omani Aviation, Moving To Morocco

Al-Hammami left Omani Aviation in February 2025 after about seven years with the company. After about four months, he transferred to Royal Air Maroc and stayed there for about seven months.

February 2026: Joining flydubai

Al-Hammami left the Moroccan company in January 2026. He then transferred to "Flydubai" and worked as a first officer there for about eight months before the September incident that shook the world.

September 30, 2026: Tel Aviv Flight Incident

Al-Hammami was the first officer on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to UAE authorities, he assaulted the captain, Smit Machhar, with an axe in the cockpit and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Passengers and crew on board the aircraft were able to intervene before another pilot took control, and it made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

October 2026: Investigation

After the incident, the investigation expanded to include Al-Hammami's background, professional career, communications, electronic activity, and reasons for moving between different airlines.

Syria remains the most mysterious chapter in his biography.

The UAE, which is leading ongoing investigations, said on Saturday that the co-pilot attempted to carry out a "terrorist act".