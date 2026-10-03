flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Pilot With Cockpit's Crash Axe In 'Terrorist Attack': UAE

Hamam Alhammami, the co-pilot of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, had attacked Indian 'hero' pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with the cockpit's crash axe in a "terrorist attack", United Arab Emirates prosecutors confirmed on Saturday.

Alhammami tried to take control of the aircraft, they said.

Under international aviation regulations, a crash axe is mandatory in every commercial airliner and is kept in the cockpit for use during emergencies such as crashes. Earlier, the axes used to be stored in the main cabins, but were shifted to cockpits after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US 25 years ago.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the co-pilot acted as a lone wolf or has any connection with any extremist groups.

Also Read: flydubai Co-Pilot Shared 'Terrorist' Images, Had Misogynistic Views: Report

A massive disaster was averted on Wednesday when Alhammami tried to sabotage the flydubai aircraft - which was carrying over 170 passengers, including 24 children, and later stabbed Captain Machchhar, who tried to stop him. At the time, the Boeing 737, cruising at about 34,000 feet, began dropping at roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching about 15,600 feet. Despite being injured, the Indian pilot unlocked the cockpit door, allowing crew and passengers to intervene and overpower the attacker.

Footage from inside the aircraft showed chaos and Captain Machchhar lying in a pool of blood, saying his co-pilot "hit" him.

While a dentist gave life-saving help to Captain Machchhar, two other relief pilots took control of the aircraft and diverted it to Saudi Arabia - where it landed safely.

Also Read: First Israeli Repatriation Flight Lands In Tel Aviv After flydubai Incident

The Omani co-pilot's identity was revealed today, with reports suggesting that he was barred from flying from Oman over concerns that he had adopted extremist views. Alhammami reportedly worked as a co-pilot trainee for Oman Air in 2024 when he was found to be in possession of extremist materials. However, he was allowed to continue working for the airline in an administrative role. In February 2025, he left the job and joined Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 before quitting in January this year.

Despite the ban, Alhammami was hired by flydubai - where he worked for eight months before the incident - allowing him to fly on the sensitive route connecting the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Reports also suggested that Alhammami had intended to crash the flydubai aircraft in Israel.

(With inputs from AP)