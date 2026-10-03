Former Bigbang Member TOP Confirms Dating Singer Nana

Former BIGBANG member T.O.P and former After School member Nana have confirmed that they are in a relationship.

What's Happening

The confirmation came on Friday, October 2, shortly after Korean outlet Dispatch published a report claiming that the two had been dating for several months.

T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, is 38, while Nana, born Im Jin-ah, is 35.

Dispatch also released photographs of the two together, reportedly taken during their time together.

The two celebrities reportedly met earlier this year while working on the music video for T.O.P's song Studio54.

According to T.O.P's agency, Topspot Pictures, they grew closer after collaborating on the project, with their relationship becoming romantic around June.

An acquaintance cited by Dispatch said that T.O.P and Nana "have a deep understanding of each other". The source added that the two had "walked similar paths, including their debuts, careers, rumours and the wounds they have suffered".

Following the report, T.O.P's agency confirmed that the pair were romantically involved. "They became close (after filming Studio54) and it developed into a romantic relationship around June."

Nana also spoke about the dating news on the fan messaging platform Bubble. She acknowledged that the report had caught her off guard as well, writing, "You must have been taken aback. Me too, and I'm a little embarrassed as well."

She further added, "We'll continue to see each other happily and healthily."

Background

T.O.P became widely known as a member of BIGBANG and later pursued solo music and acting projects.

Nana debuted as a member of After School before expanding her career into acting, appearing in several Korean films and television projects.