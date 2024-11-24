MAMA Awards 2024: BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Taeyang And Daesung Lit Up The Stage And How

Iconic K-pop group BIGBANG reunited at the MAMA Awards on Saturday. The three members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung took over the stage after 9 years and performed their popular hits from the 2010s. G-Dragon kicked off the performance with his solo songs Untitled and Power. After this, Taeyang and Daesung joined him on stage to perform their most recent hit Home Sweet Home. Following that, the trio enthralled the audience with a mashup of two of the group's mega-hits, Fantastic Baby and Bang Bang Bang.

Fans weren't the only ones who were thrilled about BIGBANG's performance. The K-pop musicians and South Korean actors in attendance at the MAMA Awards venue appeared ecstatic and happy with the stage act as well.

During the group's performance, all of the celebs and other guests could be heard yelling "BIGBANG" at one point. Apart from performing, G-Dragon was also presented with the first-ever Music Visionary of the Year Award at MAMA 2024.

BIGBANG reunites on stage and performs BANG BANG BANG and Fantastic Baby.pic.twitter.com/SbsJ1XNweH — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) November 23, 2024

The Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, hosted the third and last day of the 2024 MAMA Awards. Actors Kim Tae-ri and Park Bo-gum hosted the show. Among the winners, K-pop group SEVENTEEN bagged the Artist of the Year award. They also won Album of the Year for SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. Supernova by Aespa won Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook also took home significant honours. Jungkook received the Best Male Artist Award, while Jimin received the Fans' Choice Award. IU won the Best Female Artist award.

ICYDK: Debuted in 2006, BIGBANG originally consisted of five members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, Seungri and T.O.P. Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019 and T.O.P left the group in May 2023. Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop", BIGBANG helped spread the Korean Wave globally and is considered one of the most influential acts in the industry.