MAMA Awards 2024 Day 2: BTS Jimin, IVE Win Big. Check Out Full List Of Winners

The 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) kicked off in Los Angeles on November 21. Rookie groups such as TWS and ILLIT taking home some of the night's top honors. The excitement continued on November 22 as the second night of the award ceremony took place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, where some of the biggest names in K-pop were celebrated. Among the notable winners were BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who were chosen by fans as part of the top 10 male artists. BLACKPINK's Rose and Bruno Mars were both honoured with the Global Sensation Award, for their hit song APT.

The second night was also filled with stellar performances from some of the industry's biggest stars. Rose and Bruno Mars delivered an electrifying live performance. Other performers on Day 2 included Yeonjun, ME:I, BOYNEXTDOOR, TOENZE, izna, Lee Ji Ah X Lee Young Ji X PLAVE, IVE, ENHYPEN, TREASURE and TXT.

The third and final day of the 2024 MAMA Awards will take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on November 23, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of several prestigious awards, including the Best Male and Female Artist categories.

Favourite Global Performer Female: IVE

Favourite Dance Performance Group: BOYNEXTDOOR

Favorite Male Group: TREASURE

Favourite New Asian Artist: ME: I

Favourite Rising Artist: MEOVV

Fans' Choice Male Top 10: RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, TXT, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, ZEROBASEONE

Fans' Choice Female Top 10: IU, Jennie, Lee Young Ji, Aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, BABYMONSTER, NewJeans, TWICE, UNIS

Global Sensation: Rosé and Bruno Mars

Visa Fans' Choice of the Year: Jimin

Ponta Pass Global Favorite Artist: TXT

Worldwide KCONers' Choice: ZEROBASEONE

Olive Young K-Beauty Star in Music: Lee Young Ji

This year's ceremony carries the theme BIG BLUR: What is Real? and can be streamed on Mnet's official YouTube channels, including Mnet TV, MnetM2, Mnet K-POP, PlayMnet and KCON. Additionally, it will be available on Mnet Plus' official website.