MAMA Awards 2024 Day 3: Jungkook To Aespa, Full List Winners Out

The 2024 MAMA Awards, held annually to honour K-pop's finest, wrapped up on Saturday with the announcement of the prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize) winners. This year's event, hosted in Japan, saw SEVENTEEN take home the coveted Artist of the Year award. The group also won Album of the Year for their release, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on the third day. Aespa claimed Song of the Year with their hit track Supernova.

In addition to the group awards, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were also recognised with major accolades. Jimin won the Fans' Choice Award, while Jungkook took home the Best Male Artist honor. IU was awarded the Best Female Artist title.

Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Song of the Year: aespa - "Supernova"

Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN - "SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN"

Music Visionary of the Year: G-Dragon

Best Male Artist: Jungkook

Best Female Artist: IU

Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group: aespa

Best Music Video: aespa - "Armageddon"

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico - "SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)"

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Jungkook - "Standing Next to You"

Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Jennie - "You & Me"

Best Dance Performance Female Group: aespa - "Supernova"

Best Band Performance: QWER - "T.B.H"

Best Vocal Performance Group: (G)I-DLE - "Fate"

Best Vocal Performance Solo: BIBI - "Bam Yang Gang"

Best OST: Crush - "Love You With All My Heart" ("Queen of Tears" OST)

Best Collaboration: Zico - "SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)"

Best Choreography: aespa - "Supernova"

Visa Super Stage: SEVENTEEN

Favorite Global Trending Music: Byeon Woo Seok

Favourite Asian Artist: INI

For the first time in its history, a portion of the MAMA Awards ceremony was hosted in the United States, garnering international interest. The three-day event took place in Los Angeles and Osaka, Japan, hosted by Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri respectively.