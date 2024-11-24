MAMA Awards 2024: <i>Lovely Runner</i> Star Byeon Woo Seok Performs <i>Sudden Shower</i> On Stage. Internet Can't Keep Calm

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2024 awards. The awards kicked off in Los Angeles on November 21. The event then shifted to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, for the next two days - November 22 and 23. The awards celebrate some of the biggest names in K-pop. And, the celebration on the last day was super exciting for all K-pop fans as everyone's favourite actor Byeon Woo Seok set the stage on fire and how. He made everyone groove with his performance on Sudden Shower, from the album Lovely Runner OST Part 1. In the video making rounds on social media, Byeon Woo Seok said, “I'm truly thankful to the Lovely Runner team for helping me deliver a great song despite being an actor.”

Byeon Woo Seok also expressed his gratitude to his fictional K-pop group ECLIPSE. “In Hyuk, Hyun Soo, Jae–our team won an award! This has been ECLIPSE,” he added.

For those who missed Byeon Woo Seok's live performance, here is the video.

As soon as the video made its way to social media, fans couldn't control their excitement.

A user said, “From performing with green screen audiences and stage to performing with REAL audiences on the biggest kpop awards show.. BYEON WOOSEOK, the icon you are!!”

Another added, “God this is literally a lovely runner concert moment coming alive. so proud of wooseok!!”

A person wrote, “He even sang better than the real idols!!! and he was singing LIVE!!! I am soooo proud of you Wooseok!!!!!!”

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user said, “An actor performing in a music awards show in front of idols and their fans, truly a wonderful experience!”

Well, well, Byeon Woo Seok also presented the Favourite Global Trending Music award.

Byeon Woo Seok's dual duties have struck a chord with his fans. On the work front, he was last seen in the critically acclaimed k-drama Lovely Runner. He has also appeared in shows such as 20th Century Girl, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record Of Youth and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo among others.