Amid Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon Dating Rumours, Lovely Runner Co-Star Says, 'They Really Liked Each Other'

A still from the show. (courtesy: viki)

The rumours are rife that Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are dating. The dating rumours began after the duo starred together in TvN's hit show Lovely Runner. Recently, the actors' co-star Jung Young Joo opened up about the buzz and revealed whether they are dating. During her appearance on MBC's variety show Radio Star, the actress said "People kept asking if they were actually dating."

She added, "Even now, they still ask. Byun Woo Seok once said in an interview that his ideal type is someone who is small, wise, and intelligent. That's exactly like Hye Yoon. So I kept saying, 'You guys should go out!' whenever the mood was right. It seemed like they really liked each other in those moments. I love Sol and Sun Jae (Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's characters in the drama) so much."

She also recalled Byeon Woo Seok's initial apprehensions with emotional acting and said, "There was this scene where he had to give Kim Hye Yoon this really romantic stare, but he got super flustered and shy. I remember telling him, 'Just forget everything and fall for her in that moment.' He said, 'Actually fall for her?' And I said, 'Absolutely! Your eyes are so expressive, they can tell the whole story on their own.' And guess what? They filmed it, and the scene turned out amazing."

ICYMI: Lovely Runner premiered in April on Viki and consists of 16 episodes. Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by illustrator Doong Doong, the storyline centres around a boy band featuring Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) as its vocalist. In this time-travelling drama, Im Sol, Sun Jae's devoted fan, finds herself thrust into the past following Sun Jae's tragic death. Together, they embark on a journey to reshape their fateful story.