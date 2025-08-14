<i>Coolie</i> Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth Film Looks At Massive First Day With Over Rs 50 Crore Collection

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie starring Rajinikanth was one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. It hit the screens today and is competing with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 at the box office.

As per a Sacnilk report, Coolie has earned Rs 38.97 crore in India as of now on its first day across languages. The final estimates are to be expected every day by 10 PM. As per early predictions based on the data available, Rajinikanth's Coolie is expected to cross Rs 50 crore on its opening day collection.

Coolie (Tamil And Hindi) Occupancy On Day 1

Coolie recorded an overall 83.54% Tamil occupancy on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

The morning shows saw 81.95% occupancy while the afternoon shows saw a rise with 85.13%. Data of evening and night shows are yet to come in.

As for Hindi, the morning show saw an occupancy of 25.34% while the afternoon shows wrapped up with 31.50%. Evening and night shows data are awaited.

Fan Reactions To Coolie

Crowds, mostly ardent fans of the star, gathered outside cinema theatres in Chennai to catch the first day, first show of the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Fans danced to the beats of drums and burst crackers to mark the release of the highly anticipated movie. The crowd was seen showering milk and flowers on Rajinikanth's posters; they even stopped the screening inside to cheer as Rajinikanth made his entry on screen.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In A Nutshell

The final estimates of Day 1 collection of Rajinikanth's Coolie are yet to come in. As of now, it has earned Rs 38.97 crore with its morning and afternoon occupancy on its first day for all languages in India.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: NDTV And Team Coolie Catch Rajinikanth Fever On First Day First Show In Chennai