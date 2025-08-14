Exclusive: NDTV And Team <i>Coolie</i> Catch Rajinikanth Fever On First Day First Show In Chennai

It was just past sunrise when Chennai's theatres erupted into drumbeats, dancing, and confetti for the first day, first show of Coolie - superstar Rajinikanth's latest release and a landmark moment marking his 50th year in cinema.

At the Vetri Theatre, the frenzy reached another level when fans realised they weren't just watching Coolie - they were watching it with the film's core team. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and lead actor Shruti Haasan took their seats among the crowd for the first day, first show, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those in the hall.

Moments after the screening, NDTV's Sam Daniel caught up exclusively with them.

For Anirudh, the day was even more special as he said, "I'm so proud to be a part of Coolie. It's breaking records all over the world. For Thalaivar, I chose a mass theme to match his style and energy. And delivering this in his 50th year is a proud moment for me. My next project is Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth."

Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose collaboration with Rajinikanth was one of Tamil cinema's most awaited, was elated by the reaction inside the theatre.

"The response is so good. The film has come out exactly the way I planned. Directing Rajinikanth is always special - it's a dream every time," he told NDTV.

Shruti Haasan, sharing the screen with the superstar for the first time, simply nodded when asked if it was special to work in a Rajinikanth film, smiled and said, "Thank you."

The high-profile film, also starring Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, has been released on nearly a thousand screens in Tamil Nadu alone. Industry trackers expect it to cross Rs 150 crore in collections on its first day, with tickets sold out for the opening weekend.

From massive cutouts and milk abhishekam to fans turning up in Rajini lookalike costumes, the celebrations outside theatres matched the larger-than-life persona of the man on screen. But inside Vetri Theatre, where fans watched shoulder-to-shoulder with the stars, the magic of Coolie was felt on a whole new level.

Now, all eyes are on whether Coolie can turn its opening day frenzy into an all-time box office record.

