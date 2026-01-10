<i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav In A Twisted Tale Of Survival Gives You The Chills

The teaser of the upcoming film Tu Yaa Main was unveiled on Friday. The teaser takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry.

What starts off as a fun, high-energy adventure quickly takes a dark turn, turning into a pulse-pounding fight for survival as they come face to face with a menacing crocodile. The teaser blends romance, adrenaline, and danger with fresh, new-age storytelling. It stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises an experience that will turn an ordinary date into a chilling memory, making it the perfect #DateFright experience for audiences seeking something beyond the usual Valentine's watch.

The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film is set to release on February 13, 2026.

Talking about Adarsh Gourav, he is known for his work across film, television, and digital platforms. He trained in Hindustani classical music before transitioning fully into acting. He began his career as a child artiste, appearing in films such as My Name Is Khan, where he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan's character.

He gained wider recognition with his role in the Prime Video series Made in Heaven, portraying Balram Menon, which showcased his ability to handle layered, contemporary characters. His international breakthrough came with The White Tiger, in which he played the lead role of Balram Halwai.

The performance earned him critical acclaim globally and a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, making him one of the few Indian actors to receive that recognition. He has also acted in international productions, including Extrapolations, an Apple TV series. Gourav is regarded for his grounded performances and consistent choice of character-driven roles.

