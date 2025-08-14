<i>War 2</i> And The Women Of YRF Spyverse: Why Katrina Kaif Remains The OG Action Heroine

War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, arrived in theatres today, August 14, 2025. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to Hrithik's 2019 hit War. Besides the male leads, Kiara Advani will also be packing some punches in the movie.

Apart from War 2, fans are looking forward to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha. The film, is the seventh segment in the Spyverse, and will showcase the leading ladies putting on their action gear.

But while YRF's Spy Universe is hogging the limelight, a certain section of the masses is comparing the franchise's female leads to Katrina Kaif. Recently, a user posted a video on X highlighting how Katrina's character Zoya in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise was “one of the best representations of a female lead in an action film".

Sharing a snippet of a fight sequence from Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Katrina Kaif, the user wrote, “While other spy universe films used the female lead as an object for male gaze, the Tiger franchise presents Zoya as a fierce agent, one of the best representations of a female lead in an action film on par with Mardaani's Shivani Roy.”

The post also referred to Rani Mukerji's portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a senior police inspector in the crime-action, cop drama Mardaani (2014), followed by its sequels Mardaani 2 (2019) and the upcoming Mardaani 3.

While other spy universe films used the female lead as an object for male gaze, Tiger franchise presents Zoya as an fierce agent. one of the best representation of female lead in an action film on par with Mardaani's Shivani Roy.pic.twitter.com/qzYXgLG63V — s. (@CinemaXCricket) August 13, 2025

The post received a flurry of reactions from X users.

Agreeing with the statement, one person said, “Zoya's unmatched performance and stellar action scenes stand out.”

Zoya's unmatched performance and stellar action scenes stand out — Valerie Vasquez (@valerievasquezx) August 13, 2025

“I feel Zoya is a character that's boosted Katrina just like her character in Zero did too!! Also, her reserved personality in Ek Tha Tiger 2, the mother and spy in the other 2. She truly did justice to it!” noted another.

I feel Zoya is a character that's boosted Katrina ???? just like her character in zero did too!!



Also her reserved personality in ek tha tiger 2 the mother & spy in the other 2 ???? she truly did justice to!



Hence why I say Kabir & Ali know how 2 get best out of Kat — WealthISmyRIGHT ???????????????? (@Paisakyahai) August 13, 2025

“So true. Zoya is the only well-written character in the spy universe. They treated her like a hero! She nailed it,” lauded a cinema buff.

So true ! Zoya is the only well written character in the spy universe. They treated her like a hero ! She nailed it .. — » ???????????????? (@rayatweetss) August 13, 2025

“Zoya was the fearless spy agent from these films, who no other actress we have had so far can replace. The presentation and well-choreographed stunts and action deserve praise,” praised an individual.

Zoya was the fearless-spy agent from these films, that no other actress we have got so far can replace her, The presentation and well-choregraphed stunts and action deserves praise. — R ???? (@itsshiftchange) August 13, 2025

A fan called Katrina Kaif's Zoya, “The OG female Spy.”

The OG female Spy. — ᴀɪꜱʜu (@itwasntaish) August 13, 2025

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

