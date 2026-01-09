<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Agastya Nanda's Film Shoots Past Rs 25 Crore

Agastya Nanda made his theatrical debut with Ikkis. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, premiered on January 1. So far, the biographical war drama has maintained a steady pace at the box office, entering the Rs 25-crore club.

On Day 8 (January 8), Ikkis minted Rs 1.35 crore at the ticket window, according to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 25.6 crore. The movie recorded a total Hindi occupancy rate of 9.55 per cent on its first Thursday, the report added.

Breaking it down further, night shows registered the highest footfall at 12.10 per cent, followed by evening shows at 11.24 per cent. Meanwhile, afternoon screenings saw a 9.72 per cent occupancy, while morning shows recorded 5.14 per cent.

Ikkis narrates the story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The war hero lost his life during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. He was 21.

Besides Agastya Nanda, Ikkis also features Jaideep Ahlawat, late actor Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Deepak Dobriyal, Rahul Dev, Zakir Hussain and Suhasini Mulay in key roles. The film marks Dharmendra's last theatrical appearance. The legendary actor, who died in November last year, essays the character of Arun Khetarpal's father, Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd). Simar Bhatia portrays Arun's love interest, Kiran.

Earlier, Agastya, the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, opened up about the pressure of carrying a family legacy. The 25-year-old, in a conversation with Sriram Raghavan, revealed that being part of a family of “legends” does not put pressure on him.

He said, “I don't take that pressure in the slightest because I know that's not my legacy to own. I think my surname is Nanda because I'm my father's son first. I focus on making him proud, and that's the legacy I carry very heavily." Read all about it here.

Before Ikkis, Agastya Nanda appeared in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies (2023).