<i>Coolie</i> X Reviews: Some Called Rajinikanth's Film "Blockbuster", Others Labelled It "Disappointment"

Rajinikanth's Coolie has finally hit the cinema screens. The release comes as he marks 50 years in the film industry. Alongside Thalaiva, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan, with a surprise cameo by Aamir Khan. While the Day 1 box office numbers will reveal the true scale of the project's success, the Internet has already weighed in.

Soon after the release of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, movie buffs flocked to X to share their reactions. Many praised the film, lauding Rajinikanth's magnetic presence and Lokesh's direction, while others found it “disappointing.”

Here's a look at some of the mixed reactions:

A fan wrote, “The best movie on #50yearsofRajinism, thanks @Dir_Lokesh Thalaivaaaa, brilliant! With all the characters worth it, box office shatters easily!”

Someone gave Coolie 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Praising the movie, the fan wrote, “Lokesh Kanagaraj and team delivered a blockbuster. 1st Half - Good mix of Mass & Loki's plot twists. One of the best de-aging in Kollywood. The mass scenes in the second half worked out big time. @rajinikanth sir sambavam. #CoolieReview.”

Another cinephile rated Coolie 4 out of 5.

“Mass commercial Hit. FDFS housefull, record-breaking opening, #Nagarjuna star power + #Rajinikanth #LokeshKanagaraj power-packed direction. One of the biggest mass hits of the year,” the individual wrote.

A person called Coolie “a very clever film with so many layers and characters with equal importance".

They added, “Loki cooked full meals for Thalaivar fans. Extracted best for and from #Thalaivar. A FULL BLAST RAJINI PADAM. Love you Thalaiva.”

However, not everyone is impressed with Coolie. Some users have also criticised the film.

“Honestly, the hype was the only good thing. After watching, it felt like all the energy drained away — weak storyline, messy execution, and nothing close to the expectations. A total letdown,” wrote an X user.

Another one called the film a “complete disappointment".

Coolie has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

