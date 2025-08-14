Rajinikanth Forever: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty Congratulate Him On Completing 50 Years In Business

Rajinikanth has completed 50 glorious years in Indian cinema. His journey began with his debut film Apoorva Raagangal, which was released in August 1975. Marking this milestone, his latest film Coolie has hit the big screens today. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan in key roles.

To celebrate Rajinikanth's golden jubilee in films, several stars from Indian cinema have shared posts on social media. Let's take a look at their wishes, one by one.

1. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter). To wish his “dear friend”, the veteran actor wrote, “Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today.”

Giving a shoutout to Coolie, he added, “I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.”

Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.



Helmed by the powerhouse… pic.twitter.com/FrU5ytphoL — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 13, 2025

2. Mohanlal

Mohanlal also made sure to shower wishes on Rajinikanth. In his X post, the actor wrote, “Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only Rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here's to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead.”

Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here's to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead. pic.twitter.com/Xhk3P7aEFs — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 13, 2025

3. Mammootty

To congratulate Rajinikanth, Mammootty said, “Heartfelt congratulations to dear Rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always.”

FYI: Mammootty and Rajinikanth shared screen space in the 1991 film, Thalapathi.

Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always. pic.twitter.com/EG8GPD4vzS — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 13, 2025

4. Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan, known for his work in films like Ayalaan and Amaran, thanked Rajinikanth for being an inspiration. The actor posted, “Thalaivaaa, I grew up watching you, mimicked you, and walked in your footsteps - to be in the same field as you is my greatest fortune.”

He added, “Thank you for inspiring me, and congratulations on your 50 years of magnanimous legacy. Coolie will be yet another diamond in your crown. Love you now, forever, and beyond. Best wishes to the entire team for a massive success.”

Thalaivaaa,



I grew up watching you, mimicked you, and walked in your footsteps -

to be in the same field as you is my greatest fortune.



Thank you for inspiring me, and congratulations on your 50 years of magnanimous legacy ????????#Coolie will be yet another diamond in your crown… pic.twitter.com/F7Ariln5cy — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) August 13, 2025

5. Lokesh Kanagaraj

Coolie's director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, also posted an elaborate note to mark the special milestone.

The filmmaker wrote, “#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey, and the reason this film shaped up the way it did with everyone pouring their hearts and love into it is because of you, #Thalaivar Rajinikanth sir.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuously inspiring all of us and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years of making us love you, learn from you, and grow with you! We Love you #Thalaivaa,” he added.

#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey, and the reason this film shaped up the way it did with everyone pouring their hearts and love into it is because of you, #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir ????❤️



Will forever be grateful for this opportunity, and the conversations… pic.twitter.com/XNLbwGLLvf — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 13, 2025

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Jailer 2. The project has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.