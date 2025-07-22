Mohanlal Partied With Fahadh Faasil, Wife Nazriya After Viral <i>Hridayapoorvam</i> Moment. See Pics

Superstar Mohanlal, his family, Fahadh Faasil, and wife Nazriya Nazim dined together just days after a scene from Mohanlal's upcoming Hridayapoorvam teaser went viral.

Fahadh Faasil and Sameer Hamsa shared the photos from last night's celebrations.

In the pictures, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil are seen posing for the cameras along with their other friends.

He captioned the picture, "A night to remember."

In the pictures, Mohanlal is seen wearing a white jacket while Fahadh is seen dressed in his casual best.

The teaser became a talking point as Mohanlal encountered a non-Malayali fan of actor Fahadh Faasil, who, literally, worshipped the actor.

When the fan referred to Fahadh as "Fafa", Mohanlal was baffled.

The fan explains Fafa stands for Fahadh Faasil. "Aavesham, Kumbalangi Nights. What a performance! Eyes, drama, fantastic!," he offers to generously enlighten Mohanlal.

Mohanlal then gently points out that there are also good senior actors in Malayalam.

To this, the man says, "No, no! Only Fafa!" Mohanlal repeats "Only Fafa?" When he says yes, Mohanlal gives back the prasadam and walks away.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also feature actors Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan among others.

The film's story is by Akhil Sathyan and its screenplay and dialogues are by Sonu TP. Cinematography for the film is by Anu Moothedath and music is by Tamil film music director Justin Prabhakaran.