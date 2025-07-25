Fahadh Faasil On What He Does When He Meets Kamal Haasan: "It's Got Nothing To Do With Cinema"

Fahadh Faasil recently got candid about his equation with Kamal Haasan. The Malayalam actor is busy promoting his film Maareesan, alongside Vadivelu. It was during an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter when Fahadh Faasil shared that when he meets Kamal Haasan, they don't talk about anything related to cinema.

Fahad Faasil shed light on what kind of conversations he has with veteran actor Kamal Haasan when they catch up.

Faahad Faasil said, "When Kamal sir and I meet, we crack jokes for like two, three hours. It's got nothing to do with cinema. It's mostly about what's going on and around."

Furthermore, talking about whether he ever tried to explore Kamal Haasan's style of acting while talking to him.

Elaborating on it, the Aavesham actor said, "There has never been a moment where I could ask him, 'Sir, how did you do that shot?' But spending time with him, I understand how he did it. I totally understand how he took a call, why he didn't do it and why he did it."

Fahadh Faasil recently revealed that he plans to drive an Uber in Barcelona once they are done watching his films.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fahadh Faasil revealed that he had plans of driving an Uber in Barcelona when he comes.

He said, "Absolutely. We were in Barcelona a few months ago. So, yeah, of course. It'll only happen after people are done with me, you know? I mean, jokes apart, but just to drive someone from one place to another. At least, witnessing someone's destination, I think that's a beautiful thing. I still do that every time I get a chance. That's my time. Not just driving, you constantly engage yourself in things you love doing, be it a game, a sport or watching TV. I think it helps in the way you look at things."

