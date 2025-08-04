"Forgotten His Roots": BJP Seeks Kamal Haasan's Apology Over Sanatana Remark

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has launched a sharp attack on actor-politician Kamal Haasan, demanding an unconditional apology for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

At an event marking 15 years of actor Suriya's Agaram Foundation on Sunday, Mr Haasan had said that only education can crush the chains of dictatorship and Sanatana.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy hit out strongly at the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief. "Money and power have corrupted Kamal Haasan. He has forgotten his family's Sanatana roots. What he has said is not just against Sanatana Dharma, but against India and the majority of its people. He must apologise."

Mr Haasan's comments came in the context of his criticism of the NEET exam, which he said had denied education - especially medical education - to many deserving students from poor and rural backgrounds in Tamil Nadu.

"Since 2017, this law has denied education to so many children. Even Agaram Foundation can't do anything about it. Only education can give the strength to change the law... Education is the only weapon that can crush the chains of dictatorship and Sanatan. Don't take anything else in your hands - majoritarian idiots will defeat you," said Mr Haasan.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including BJP's ally AIADMK, oppose NEET arguing it favours affluent students who can afford private coaching and denies opportunity for top-scoring poor students particularly those from rural areas who can't afford this, nor may have coaching centres.

For almost a decade, the state has abolished any form of entrance tests and had made medical admission on the basis of class XII exams.

In Tamil Nadu Sanatana Dharma is seen as discrimination on the basis of caste, including untouchability for ages, denying oppressed communities education and other opportunities.

Kamal Haasan's remarks drew parallels to the 2023 controversy involving Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had equated Sanatana Dharma with regressive caste discrimination and said it should be eradicated like mosquitoes that cause dengue and malaria. Multiple FIRs were filed then, though the Supreme Court later stayed further action.

During the UPA regime President Kalam had given assent to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, something now BJP wouldn't do. The saffron party however, maintains that NEET ensures transparency, meritocracy, and prevents the auctioning of medical seats.