Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya Reacts To His Viral Video, Says Saints Are Being Opposed

Famous spiritual leader and Katha Vachak Aniruddhacharya, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, addressed the controversy surrounding his viral video. He claimed the uproar was sparked by presenting only a small, edited portion of his full statement. "The original video is six minutes long, but only a 30-second clip is being circulated," he said.

Aniruddhacharya emphasised that his remarks must be understood in proper context, not twisted for controversy. Acknowledging that his choice of words, particularly the village expression "mukh maarna", may have been inappropriate, he argued that the core message remained valid.

Watch the video here:

Hindu Saints Are Being Opposed

He further questioned why other spiritual leaders like Premanand Ji Maharaj, whose words were respectful, also faced backlash. "This shows the opposition is not against language but against Hindu saints," he stated.

Aniruddhacharya further said, "My video was shown in an incomplete manner, which led to the controversy. If the full video is watched, my message will become clear. I had urged both men and women to be of good character. Whatever I said in the vernacular dialect was meant to convey 'characterlessness'."

Aniruddhacharya said that there is a conspiracy to defame Sanatan Dharma. He questioned why live-in relationships are being glorified and added, "My words hit the right target." He further said, "I am not educated at all. In Sanatan Dharma, daughters were never suppressed. All social evils entered India during the Mughal era."

When asked about Akhilesh Yadav's displeasure, he responded, "He should explain how saints are expected to stay happy. It's not my words being opposed; it's the saints." Aniruddhacharya added that he is speaking based on scriptures, and those who oppose him should attend Changur Baba's satsang. He also claimed that respected saints like Rambhadracharya and Premanand Maharaj are not against him.

Scathing attack on Bollywood

Responding to questions about his controversial remarks, Aniruddhacharya criticised Bollywood, questioning whether the film industry has not disrespected Lord Krishna. Referring to a popular dialogue, "Tum karo to Rasleela, hum karein to character dheela", he accused Bollywood of hypocrisy.

He also slammed film stars for endorsing products like pan masala and gutkha, saying, "They say 'daane-daane mein hai kesar ka dum', but these harmful products should be banned by the government." He added, "No one objects to them promoting gutkha, but I'm being targeted for speaking my truth."