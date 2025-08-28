Indian Man Finds Gutka Stains In London, Video Sparks Debate: "London Or Kanpur?"

A video of an Indian man in London pointing out gutka stains on a street has gone viral on social media. The clip, originally shared on Instagram by the account @pandeyjipardesi, shows the man filming red spit marks next to a parked car.

In the video, he can be heard speaking in Hindi, jokingly questioning whether the city was still London, and sarcastically suggesting that the visa system should be stopped. The video also carried the on-screen caption "London ya Kanpur", drawing a comparison to Kanpur's common public issue of paan and gutka stains.

Watch the video here:

The post quickly gained traction and crossed over 43,000 views within a short time. Online users reacted with a mix of amusement at the humour and disappointment over such unhygienic behaviour. The unusual sight of gutka marks in one of the world's most orderly cities has sparked conversations about cultural habits being carried overseas.

Several social media users also joined in with witty comments on the video. One user joked that the scene looked like "LondonPur," blending London with Kanpur, while another remarked that it showed "Kanpur's dominance has reached London as well."