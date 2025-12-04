'Feeling Lost': Woman's Reddit Post Highlights Struggles Of Returning To India

A 25-year-old Indian woman's candid post on Reddit is gaining attention for highlighting the challenges young professionals face when returning to India after studying and working abroad. The woman, who recently moved back from London after completing her degree at a top UK university and spending two years in the workforce, described feeling "lost" as she tries to reintegrate into India's job market.

According to her post, she returned home after her graduate visa expired, and her workplace became increasingly toxic. Expecting a smooth transition, she instead found herself overwhelmed by the competitive nature of job hunting in India. The user expressed concerns about how to stand out on platforms like LinkedIn, where she says applications often disappear without a response.

She also sought advice on whether contacting hiring managers directly is considered acceptable in India, and asked for recommendations on niche job portals or industry-specific communities where genuine recruitment activity takes place. Another concern she raised was whether companies in India genuinely value international experience or treat it as irrelevant.

Her post has resonated with others who have lived abroad and faced similar struggles upon returning. Many related to her confusion, uncertainty, and desire for clarity in navigating a rapidly evolving job landscape. The discussion reflects a broader trend of young professionals seeking global careers while balancing personal stability and realistic opportunities at home.The user concluded by saying she is eager to rebuild her career but wants to make informed decisions rather than act out of desperation.