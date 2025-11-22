Indian Employee Rants About Bizarre Workplace Rule: 'Can't Take Consecutive Holidays'

In a bizarre case of workplace policies imposed by overbearing managers, an Indian employee has revealed that they are not allowed to take consecutive holidays. In a now-viral post titled, 'Planned leaves', the employee vented about their frustration and shared a screenshot of an email where the manager explicitly denied their request.

"My manager doesn't allow me to take two days of continuous leave. I usually plan my leaves a month ahead, like, for December and January, I have already sent my schedule of leaves," the user wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

"This has always been my routine every month. He cries like a child every month when I mention two continuous days as "Leave" and then I break it and take it in two different days."

The manager argued that the team was small and if the employees took consecutive days off, it would put pressure on other team members to complete the project.

"As discussed several times earlier, pls avoid taking leaves 2 days at a stretch as it is impacting the entire team's productivity. This month, you were allowed to take leaves on 28th and 29th October, but it is not possible to accommodate on 26th and 27th November too. Either plan your leave on 26th or 27th. Ok for 19th November.," the manager said in the mail.

Apart from back-to-back leaves, the employees were not allowed to club their holidays with weekends either. The user asked how anyone could plan a vacation or trip with such conditions imposed.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Stop Requesting'

Social media users empathised with the individual and advised them to take leave without requesting the manager, if it didn't violate any HR policy.

"This happens when your manager has zero idea of the work," said one user, while another added: "Stop requesting leaves, just inform and go. They will most definitely not put you on pip, because if you are gone, then full load will be on the team, and the company will struggle!"

A third commented: "The Project is depended on you but when things go south they will never think twice to throw you out. Remember that."

A fourth said: "Just take your leave. Unless you have a HR policy that says you can't do this. Don't sacrifice your time off for such a manager.".