NRI Couple Returns To India After 17 Years Citing High US Healthcare Costs: 'It Feels Accessible'

A Non-Reident Indian (NRI) couple has gone viral on social media after revealing why they returned to India after 17 years in the US. The couple, who have twins, highlighted in an Instagram video that the US healthcare system put a strain on their finances, with insurance being excessively costly while access to healthcare facilities felt like a drag.

"For anyone who's never dealt with the US healthcare system, here's a little context. Before insurance even helps, you first have to hit your yearly deductible. Meaning every doctor visit, test whatever it is, you pay until hitting the out-of-pocket deductible," read the caption to the accompanying video.

"For us, that was $14,000 out of pocket on top of monthly premiums. The cheapest plan we were quoted for just the two of us was $1,600/month with a $15,000 deductible. That didn't even include our twins. So even simple concerns became expensive, slow, and stressful."

With no support system around and the ccosts inflating, the family decided to move to India where healthcare seemed 'accessible'.

"Moving to India wasn't about perfection. Here, healthcare doesn't feel like a luxury. We have access to good doctors, quicker care and a support system that actually feels accessible. This move wasn't about running away, it was running towards a life where healthcare wasn't a financial burden and motherhood wasn't a solo battle."

The couple stated that "India isnt perfect", but it gave them something they didn't even realise they were missing -- Balance and peace of mind.

'Kudos On The Move'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.6 million views and hundreds of comments, as the majority of users agreed with the couple's assessment, while others pointed out that they may require some adjustment getting used to being in India.

"Not only healthcare but so many other issues which make life soooo miserable! Kudos on the move and making a decision (hard) for your kids' better life and yours too," said one user, while another added: "Both countries have their advantages and disadvantages. India offers an excellent support system, particularly for families with young children."

A third commented: "So so true, my sister-in-law who happens to be a docttor in US had an immediate appendix removal, the surgery cost them $45,000 whereas in India it is somewhere around Rs 30,000."

A fourth said: "Wish you all the luck for new journey. I know no place is perfect but I am sure you will have better life."

In another viral video, an American woman currently living in India shared her positive healthcare experience in India. Kristen Fischer, who has been in India for over four years, said she was able to get a bleeding issue sorted instantly at a hospital for only Rs 50.

"I cut my thumb, it was bleeding a lot, I rode my bicycle to the local hospital, spent 45 minutes there, and didn't end up needing stitches, paid 50 rupees, and went home," said Fischer.

She lauded the ease of the whole experience and compared it to the US, where it may have cost a fortune to get a simple bandage and stitches.