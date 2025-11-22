Bryan Johnson Claims His Body Functions Like An 18 Year Old Despite Being 48

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, has claimed that his body's health markers resemble those of an 18-year-old at the age of 48. Johnson allegedly spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

"I'm 48 but in many ways my body runs like an 18 yr old. sleep, nutrition, exercise + eliminating bad habits is the 80/20," wrote Johnson on X (formerly Twitter).

"If you are in a good place, keep it up. If you are struggling, take the first step; it is always the hardest and always worth it," he added whilst sharing his biomarkers and the percentile he stood in.

Quizzed by one of the users if his body functioned like an 18-year-old, who might get blackout drunk, sleep two hours and still be functional the next day, Johnson replied that the evidence suggested so.

"The compelling evidence here is that my body is naturally doing things that an 18-year-old body would do, for example, maintain fertility markers that are better than 99% of all men. plus a dozen other examples," he said.

As for still looking 48, Johnson said the science had not yet advanced to the stage where it could 'de-age' appearance.

"Eexternal ageing, i.e. the face is much harder. The face skeleton shrinks with age, fat pads atrophy, collagen declines, senescence builds, and elastin essentially stops regenerating. The skin accumulates UV damage over time and becomes less responsive to repair signals. You can do things to mask it like Botox, filler, plastic surgery, but they're not solving the underlying issue."

'Gotten Out Of Control'

Johnson's claim about his body's age comes days after he consumed magic mushrooms and commented that his longevity experiment may have gotten out of control.

"I'm in DC for a thing. Packing my longevity for travel is a lot. A pair of underwear and toothbrush would be so much easier. Sometimes I think you're right and this whole thing has gotten out of control and I need to chill," said Johnson.

This is not the first instance when Johnson has hinted about wrapping up his quest for immortality. In July, Johnson said in an interview that he was planning to sell his company, Blueprint, as it was "pain-in-the-a**" running it.