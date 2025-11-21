Watch: Donald Trump Shares AI Video Playing Football With Cristiano Ronaldo At White House

A few days after dining with Cristiano Ronaldo, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 20), posted an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video of himself playing football with the Portugal star inside the White House. Terming Ronaldo a 'great' guy, Trump shared the video on his official Instagram handle, where he could be seen performing keep-ups, headers as well as dribbles.

"Ronaldo is a GREAT GUY. Loved meeting him at the White House. Really smart, and cool!!! President DJT," Trump captioned the video.

The two could be seen kicking around in the Oval Office as Trump spins around on his heels to intercept the ball before kicking it at the viewer.

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 34 million views and thousands of comments as social media users poked fun at the silliness of the clip.

"The way I see Trump bending to head the ball makes it more funny," said one user, while another added: "Haters will say it's AI."

A third commented: "Bro, I really thought this was a meme page. This is the president of the USA. Lol."

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Thank You'

Prior to Trump, Ronaldo, alongside his 'future wife' Georgina Rodriguez, posted a series of pictures with Trump, where he lauded the US president for the warm welcome.

"Thank you Mr President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace," wrote Ronaldo.

The two met during a state dinner hosted in honour of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In his speech, Trump mentioned Ronaldo, stating that his youngest son, Barron, was a "big-fan" of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more, now, just the fact that I introduced you," Trump said. "So I just want to thank you both for being here. Thank you very much. Really an honour."

Ronaldo was seated near the front of the East Room, not far from where the president and crown prince gave remarks to officials from both nations.