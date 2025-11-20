India Techie With 18 Years Experience Unable To Land Job For 7 Months: 'I Am Hopeless'

An Indian techie with 18 years of professional experience has been unable to get a job after being fired by a Nifty50 company seven months ago. The mid-level manager said they were earning a Rs 70 lakh per annum salary, which had come down to zero after the sacking, with the savings quickly drying up, leaving them with only a two-month runway.

In a now-viral Reddit post, the techie highlighted that despite chasing every lead on every possible recruiting platform, they were unable to land a job.

"I have tried LinkedIn, Naukri, references, and consultants to no avail, even took the premium services to improve my chances. But sadly I am not even getting any calls. In the past seven months, I have only got some calls from consultants and got only two nterviews," the techie wrote.

"At this level, even friends can't help much in getting a job as options are few. I am even okay with lower pa,y but not even getting calls. It's all crashing down, and I am hopeless now."

The user said they had bought a house but were forced to rent it to someone else as they could not afford the EMI without a job.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Man Finds Out About Father's Rs 18.5 Lakh Loan After His Death, Seeks Internet's Help: 'I'm Lost'

'Strange Hiring Market'

While the techie lamented about their situation, a product strategist pointed out that the experienced workforce in India was now facing a new challenge - that of keeping up with the young ones.

"It's a strange hiring market right now: I've been trying to hire a UX designer, but most profiles we receive have subpar design execution and articulation," said Dharmesh Ba.

"Every design I see now looks like a first-draft LLM output, barely differentiated. Most designers haven't put in the effort to learn and keep up. Their skills are slowly becoming irrelevant, yet their salaries remain inflated from the 2021 boom. They're stuck."

It's a strange hiring market right now:



I've been trying to hire a UX designer, but most profiles we receive have subpar design execution and articulation.



Every design I see now looks like a first-draft LLM output, barely differentiated. Most designers haven't put in the… https://t.co/GxXaKSl5Bx — Dharmesh Ba (@dharmeshba) November 19, 2025

As per Ba, what worked a few years ago for the old workhorses is no longer now as the rookies came up with fresh ideas, augmented by the use of LLMs.

"I'm seeing young fresh graduates deliver exceptional work and passion, augmented by LLMs, right out of the gate," said Ba.