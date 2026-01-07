US Soldiers Rappel Down To Capture Maduro In AI-Reimagined Video

A widely shared AI-generated video circulating on social media imagines dramatic scenes linked to the United States' controversial military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The one minute 54 second footage depicts explosions at "Maduro's residence" and has been viewed millions of times since being posted online following the January 3 operation. Smoke and bright flashes are visible in the night sky in clip.

“LA CAÍDA DE MADURO”

The starts with Maduro, in deep thought, sipping a drink on the terrace as US military choppers approach Caracas. An AI-generated character, depicting Flores, is seen walking towards Maduro. She appears to be worried.

The short clip titled 'Maduro's Downfall' also shows US President Donald Trump saying "Godspeed" and giving the go ahead to the operation, after which it picks up the pace, the palace is bombed and US military personnel rappelling down from the helicopter.

Maduro and his wife, accompanied by a trusted aide, are seen running towards a bunker. But before they could enter the safe area, the aide is shot dead by a US soldier who announces "target secured". The Venezuelan leader and his wife are then seen handcuffed and being airlifted to US.

Similar AI-generated clips from Caracas have showed smoky horizons and low-flying aircraft in the hours before Maduro was reportedly taken into custody. But this video is gaining traction online for its cinematic quality. Some users are saying AI has now progressed so much that "who needs Hollywood?"

The operation took place in the early hours of January 3, when the United States launched what it described as a carefully planned raid in Caracas. According to officials, more than 150 aircraft participated in the mission, designed to disable air defences and allow helicopters to enter a residential compound. Maduro and Flores were later transported to New York to face federal drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges.

Video of Maduro's arrival in the United States shows him in handcuffs and a grey tracksuit, an image that has been widely circulated and discussed online.