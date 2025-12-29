Jet For PM Modi, Handcuffs For Zelensky: "Santa" Putin Gives Gifts In AI Video

Russia's embassy in Kenya released an AI-generated video, featuring Vladimir Putin as Santa Claus, handing out Christmas presents to world leaders. "Christmas season is the time of giving, when Russia makes sure that all of its friends get something nice and are well and merry," the caption on the video read. "As for the naughty ones, they too will get what is coming for them."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the gift of a Russian stealth fighter jet, highlighting India-Russia defence ties. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was probably on the "naughty" list as he got a pair of handcuffs. US President Donald Trump and other world leaders also received gifts.

The video shows the Russian president in Santa attire, with a bag of gifts. An instrumental version of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" is playing in the background.

The video was produced by the Russian state-backed outlet Sputnik. Watch it here:

List Of Presents Given To World Leaders:

Zelensky didn't just get the handcuffs; he was also depicted behind bars.

On the other hand, Trump received a framed photo of his meeting with Putin in Alaska.

Chinese President Xi Jinping got Chinese yuan and Russian ruble ornaments as presents, and a dollar-bill ornament was shown falling from a Christmas tree and breaking into pieces. The present symbolises economic alignment and de-dollarisation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got a snow globe with "Akkuyu", which references Turkey's nuclear power plant built by Russia.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un got a sword with a note, "From Russia with gratitude".

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban revived a gift card for Gazprom, Russia's energy giant. The card also has a "special offer" message written on it. Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro got a DJ set, proclaiming, "No war just peace, forever, forever, forever."

The video appears to be intended to mock Trump's peace efforts and threatens Zelensky. It was released amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, with Russia launching a massive attack on Kyiv. The US and Ukraine are discussing a 20-point peace plan, which includes security guarantees and demilitarised zones.