Thorny Issues In 90% Done Ukraine Deal: Takeaways From Trump-Zelensky Meet

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a high-stakes meeting in Florida on Sunday. The two leaders aimed to push forward negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

After nearly three hours of talks, the two said an overall peace framework was close to completion.

Key Takeaways From The Trump-Zelensky Meeting

Both leaders called the meeting “great” and “terrific” and said progress was made, but no major breakthrough or final agreement was announced. Zelensky said 90 per cent of the 20-point peace plan has been agreed. Trump avoided exact figures but said talks were close to 95 per cent done. Zelensky said US security guarantees for Ukraine are 100 per cent agreed, calling them the key to lasting peace. Trump said they are nearly complete. Territory remains the biggest hurdle. Both leaders agreed that land issues, especially eastern Donbas, are the most difficult and still unresolved. Trump called them “one or two very thorny issues.” The US President said proposals for a free economic or trade zone in Donbas are still under discussion and not finalised. Zelensky said any decision on territory must be approved by the Ukrainian people, possibly through a referendum or parliamentary process, in line with Ukraine's constitution. The future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains a sticking point, with no clear agreement announced. Trump said that any deal will need Russian President Vladimir Putin's approval. He confirmed he spoke with Putin before meeting Zelensky and expects further talks. Trump said Putin has not agreed to a ceasefire, including one that would allow referendums in Ukraine, something Kyiv says is important. Zelensky said US and Ukrainian teams could meet again as early as next week to finalise remaining points. Trump said it may become clear within weeks whether a deal is possible. Trump and Zelensky also spoke with European leaders, who welcomed progress and said strong security guarantees were much needed.

The talks came amid intense Russian attacks on Kyiv.