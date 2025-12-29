"Can We Just Do America": Ex-Trump Ally On Meetings With Zelensky, Netanyahu

US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticised US President Donald Trump for meeting with foreign leaders instead of focusing on domestic issues.

“Zelensky today. Netanyahu tomorrow,” the Republican representative wrote on X on Sunday, referring to Trump's planned meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Can we just do America?" she added.

Zelensky today.

Netanyahu tomorrow.



Can we just do America? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???????? (@RepMTG) December 28, 2025

Trump met Zelensky on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of efforts to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He is scheduled to meet Netanyahu on Monday, making it the Israeli leader's sixth visit to the United States this year. The visit reportedly comes amid efforts by Trump and regional mediators to advance the second stage of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Greene has publicly disagreed with Trump on several issues in recent months, including his handling of international conflicts. She has opposed US military aid to Ukraine, criticised a financial deal with Ukraine in exchange for critical minerals, and called Zelensky “a dictator who cancelled elections.” She also described Israel's war in Gaza as a “genocide.”

She has also criticised the Trump administration's handling of domestic issues, including healthcare, rising costs of living, and government shutdowns.

Last month, Trump announced, “I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene.” He added, “All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

Trump said he would consider backing an opponent if Republicans in Georgia mounted a primary challenge against Greene, claiming that people in her state were “fed up with her and her antics.” He added, “If the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left.”

Last month, Greene announced she would step back from Congress, citing “toxic politics” amid her dispute with Trump.

Greene said she wanted to protect her district from a contentious primary election and focus on her family.

Greene, who is set to resign from the House of Representatives in January, has also clashed with Trump over her push to release documents related to the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.