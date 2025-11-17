"Sorry For Taking Part In Toxic Politics": Key Ally After Feud With Trump

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has pledged to stop using "toxic" rhetoric after a public fallout with US President and former ally Donald Trump.

The change of heart came after Trump rescinded his endorsement of her, calling her a "ranting lunatic". The feud between the two intensified in recent weeks, with Greene criticising Trump's handling of various issues, including the government shutdown.

“The most hurtful thing (Trump) said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong, and those are the types of words used that can radicalise people against me and put my life in danger," Greene told CNN's Dana Bash on “State of the Union”.

Asked why she didn't come out against Trump's use of such rhetoric until she was targeted, Greene said it was "fair criticism."

“I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it's very bad for our country. It's been something I've thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated," she added.

Greene added that she understood she had participated in or encouraged heated rhetoric that resulted in threats against others, which was a source of reflection for her. "I'm only responsible for myself and my own words and actions … and I've been working on this a lot lately, to put down the knives in politics. I really want to just see people be kind to one another," The Georgia Congresswoman said.

Greene accused the president of trying to make an example of her to prevent the release of Epstein files.

Her decision marks a significant departure from her typical conservative firebrand persona. She has previously been involved in several high-profile controversies, including spreading offensive rhetoric about the Holocaust and lobbing personal insults during congressional proceedings.

On Friday, Trump announced he was officially rescinding his endorsement of Greene and making personal attacks. In a post on social media, Trump said, "I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene," adding she has "gone Far Left."

“She has told many people that she is upset that I don't return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 US Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day,” he added.