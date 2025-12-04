Man Reveals How "Side Hustle" Covers Loans And Bills, Helps Him Save His Entire Salary

A Reddit user has revealed how he is saving his entire salary by a "side hustle", which is helping him to pay every bill and EMIs. In a Reddit post, he wrote, "Yes, I have a demanding full-time job, but I cracked the code on making my assets work for me."

The post on the Indian_flex subreddit went viral with millions of views and over 3,500 upvotes.

"I listed my personal car Mahindra Thar in Goa on a popular online rental platform. The monthly income from this side gig is so strong, it covers. ALL my EMIs and loans. ALL my monthly living expenses and bills."

The post struck a chord with many users as they commented to ask all the details about the side hustle. Meanwhile, some users told him to be careful.

"Result," he revealed, was that his "entire salary from my main job goes directly into savings/investments."

"I save 100% of my income."

On being asked abot permits and licences, the user replied, "Mine is a legal vehicle. I have all the permits and licenses for renting. Yes some people rent the white boards and it's illegal. It also effects our business who have spend almost a lakh on getting the rental permit."

The user also responded to a query related to damages to the car, saying, "Most of the things are handled by the platform itself. Wear and tear is mostly to be paid from my pocket but yes accidental damage and other guest side damages are covered in the insurance."