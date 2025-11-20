Startup Calls Salary Delay "Patience-Building Initiative", Viral Post Sparks Hilarious Reactions

A viral post apparently shows a company's bizarre excuse for the delay in salary, sparking widespread debate about corporate culture. A Reddit user shared an image of an email in which the founder claimed to have given an update on salary. The company's founder, whose identity was blurred, allegedly wrote in the mail that the salary "won't be credited today", calling it a "patience-building initiative", not a delay.

The post, published in the r/StartUpIndia sub reddit, went viral with thousands of views and over 2,500 upvotes. Some users remained sceptical about the post, noting that it could be fake, while some said it could be real, asking the Redditor to reveal details of the company founder's name. In fact, one user said, "It does look like a joke, but I got a similar mail 5 days back, so I think it might be real."

See the post here:

The mail read, "Hi Team, Salary won't be credited today. We're not calling it a delay anymore, it's a patience-building initiative. Remember, growth doesn't only happen in revenue; it also happens in wailing. Thank you for your continued meditation on payroll timelines. We're not just a startup. We're a movement."

Online users flooded the comment section with hilarious messages. One user wrote, "Can the team next month send an email saying "feature won't be delivered". Growth happens in the waiting."

"Target won't be completed today. We are not calling it delay anymore. It's patience building initiative," wrote another user.

"Did the founder think all employees would love to this see ? I bet everyone would be calling each other to laugh about it," a third wrote.